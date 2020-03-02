Wall Street rebounds at open after sharp losses last week over coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK (AFP) - After its worst week since 2008 amid fears of widespread disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, Wall Street bounced back at the open on Monday (March 2) with traders hoping for central bank intervention.

About 10 minutes into the first trading session of the week, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded by 0.3 per cent to 25,490.57, after losing 12.4 per cent in last week's rout.

The broad-based S&P 500, which lost 11.5 per cent last week, regained 0.4 per cent to 2,969.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq bounced 0.6 per cent, after falling 10.5 per cent.