Wall Street ends up as investors buoyed by tariff relief, upbeat data

Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, on Jan 22.

NEW YORK - Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Jan 22, the second straight day of gains, as investors bought shares after US President Donald Trump rescinded tariff threats on European allies while data highlighted American economic resilience.

The advance came the day after the S&P 500‘s biggest daily percentage gain in two months, when Mr Trump stepped back from imposing tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland and said the framework of a deal to end a dispute over the Danish territory was in sight.

Investors have quickly returned to stock markets after Mr Trump’s Jan 21 U-turn. Still, two days of gains have yet to fully erase losses the three US benchmarks took on Jan 20, when Mr Trump’s tariff threats sent shivers through global markets.

“It’s very weird to wake up every day as a money manager and you do not know whether it is Christmas morning or Friday the 13th,” said Mr Gregg Abella, chief executive officer at Investment Partners Asset Management.

Mr Abella said geopolitical issues are creating additional focus on managing client portfolios through volatility, and emphasising the importance of diversification away from certain names, sectors and asset classes.

Reflecting such diversity, and increased risk appetite among investors on Jan 22, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose to a record closing high.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 36.51 points, or 0.53 per cent, to end at 6,913.40 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 205.31 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 23,430.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.01 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 49,375.24.

The earnings season is picking up pace, and could test market sentiment as companies detail how consumer demand, cost pressures and a bumpy macro backdrop shaped their year-end performance.

Many of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks are set to report earnings next week. Given their weighting on indexes, their performances have outsized influence on overall market direction. Their outlooks will be closely watched to see how much juice remains in the growth stories which so far have justified their sky-high valuations.

All seven were gainers on Jan 22, led by Meta and Tesla.

Banking stocks have generally performed well in response to earnings, although Huntington Bancshares fell on Jan 22 after posting fourth-quarter numbers weighed by costs related to recent acquisitions. Some larger regionals which had risen in recent days also saw pullback on Jan 22, including Fifth Third Bancorp and Regions Financial.

Procter and Gamble gained following quarterly results.

GE Aerospace slipped despite forecasting its annual profit above estimates. Abbott slid after the medical device maker forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations, and Cholula hot-sauce maker McCormick dropped after forecasting weak annual profit in 2026 on higher costs related to tariffs and other inputs.

Economic data in spotlight

The latest economic data releases were also supportive of positive momentum.

US consumer spending increased solidly in November and October, likely keeping the economy on track for a third straight quarter of strong growth, the personal consumption expenditures index showed.

Separate data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, while the US economy grew by a slightly more-than-expected 4.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2025.

Federal Reserve policymakers will meet next week to decide on US interest rates.

The central bank is widely expected to stand pat on rates due to sticky inflation and evidence of economic resilience. REUTERS