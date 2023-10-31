Wall Street ends sharply higher, powered by earnings momentum; Fed eyed

NEW YORK - Wall Street rallied on Monday, kicking off what promises to be a hectic week that includes a heavy earnings docket, economic data and the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting.

All three major US stock indexes closed up more than 1 per cent, bouncing back from the previous week’s sell-off. Interest rate sensitive megacap stocks, led by Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, and Apple Inc provided the most upside muscle.

“Today is an earnings rebound,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. “The market got oversold, and the reality is that earnings have been pretty good, the US economy continues to chug along, and is likely to do so in the fourth quarter and into the first part of next year.”

Third-quarter earnings season, firing on all cylinders, has reached its halfway point, with 251 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 78 per cent have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to LSEG.

Analysts now expect, on aggregate, annual third quarter S&P 500 earnings growth of 4.3 per cent, a marked improvement over the 1.6 per cent year-on-year growth seen at the beginning of October.

Investors have shown “less pessimism,” Pursche added. “First- and second-quarter calls had a more negative tone. There was anxiety over interest rates, Fed policy, the recession that never came.”

In the coming week, Caterpillar Inc, Apple Inc , Pfizer Inc and Starbucks Corp are among the higher profile companies expected to post results.

On Tuesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is expected to convene for a two-day monetary policy meeting, which is expected to culminate in a decision to let the Fed funds target rate stand at 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent.

Investors will scrutinize the accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s subsequent Q&A session for clues regarding the central bank’s path forward with rates.

“The Fed wants to see the cumulative effects of their rate hikes on the economy but they’ve also said they’re prepared to over-shoot in an abundance of caution, as long as inflation is above 3 per cent,” Pursche said.

The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan would also be announcing rate decisions this week, with the latter set to consider a further adjustment to its yield curve control (YCC) framework, according to a Nikkei report.

Closely watched economic data is on tap this week, culminating in the US Labor Department’s October employment report due on Friday.