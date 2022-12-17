Wall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise

NEW YORK - US stocks dropped for a third straight session and suffered a second straight week of losses on Friday as fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession.

Equities have been staggered since the US central bank’s decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), as expected. But comments from Fed chairman Jerome Powell signalled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected that interest rates would top the 5 per cent mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

Further comments from other Fed officials fuelled the concern. New York Fed president John Williams said on Friday it remains possible the US central bank will raise rates more than it expects next year. The policymaker added that he does not anticipate a recession due to the Fed’s aggressive tightening.

In addition, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly said it is “reasonable” to believe that once the Fed’s policy rates reached their peak, they could stay there into 2024.

“It feels as if finally the market is starting to understand that bad news is bad news, and that is what is starting to occur. Since the October bottoms, the market has continued to price in what I would consider a substantial amount of optimism at the fact the Fed could navigate and pilot a successful soft landing,” said Mr Dave Wagner, equity analyst and portfolio manager for Aptus Capital Advisors in Cincinnati.

“Finally, the market is taking into consideration that bad news should mean bad things for the market.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 281.76 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 32,920.46; the S&P 500 lost 43.39 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 3,852.36; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.11 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 10,705.41.

For the week, the Dow lost 1.66 per cent, the S&P fell 2.09 per cent and the Nasdaq declined 2.72 per cent.

Money market bets show at least two 25 bps rate hikes next year and a terminal rate of about 4.8 per cent by midyear, before falling to around 4.4 per cent by the end of 2023.