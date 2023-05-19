Wall Street ends higher, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

NEW YORK - US stocks rallied and the dollar reached a seven-week peak on Thursday as discount retail giant Walmart Inc raised its sales outlook and strong economic data calmed recession fears while also dampening hopes the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates before year-end.

Investors continued to closely monitor debt ceiling negotiations in Washington for signs that Democrats and Republicans could be inching closer to a deal.

Among the three major US stock indexes, tech shares boosted the Nasdaq to the biggest gain, while healthcare capped the blue-chip Dow’s advance.

Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly results and hiked its full-year sales forecasts, citing resilient consumer spending and countering this week’s downbeat forecasts from Home Depot Inc and Target Corp.

“Walmart put a nice cherry on top at the end of a solid earnings season for corporate America,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha.

Optimism about debt ceiling talks ebbed and flowed, with hopes for a deal that avoids a catastrophic default.

“Traders are tiptoeing through possibility that Washington can get a deal sooner than later,” Detrick added. “We have seen this show before, and Washington does not want to have a default right ahead of a major election.”

“But for some reason, in the US we do like our drama.”

Data showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, supporting the likelihood of a “soft landing” but also lowering odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before year-end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.14 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 33,535.91; the S&P 500 gained 39.28 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 4,198.05; and the Nasdaq Composite added 188.27 points, or 1.51 per cent, at 12,688.84.

European stocks closed higher and the German DAX rose to its highest level since Jan 2022 on optimism about the US debt ceiling talks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.39 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.64 per cent.