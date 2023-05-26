Wall Street ends higher as Nvidia sparks rush for AI stocks

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday after a blowout forecast from Nvidia sent the chipmaker’s stock soaring and fueled a rally in AI-related companies, while investors watched for signs of progress in US debt ceiling talks.

Nvidia soared 24 per cent to a record high close after the world’s most valuable chipmaker forecast quarterly revenue 50 per cent higher than estimates and said it was ramping up supply to meet demand for its artificial-intelligence (AI) chips.

Investors exchanged almost US$60 billion (S$80 billion) worth of Nvidia’s shares, accounting for a fifth of all trading in S&P 500 stocks during the session, according to Refintiv data.

“Nvidia has officially replaced FANG as the centerpiece of this market,” said Mr Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Investors are obsessed with AI, and Nvidia is the perfect AI story.”

Heavyweight AI players Microsoft and Alphabet rose 3.9 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively. Advanced Micro Devices jumped about 11 per cent, Micron Technology Inc added 4.6 per cent and Broadcom climbed more than 7 per cent.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index soared 6.8 per cent to its highest level in more than a year in its biggest daily percentage rise since November.

Intel, which investors view as lagging in the AI race, dropped 5.5 per cent, weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Wall Street has been jittery in recent days about dragging negotiations in Washington to raise the nation’s US$31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid a default.

US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday were edging close to a deal, with the parties just US$70 billion apart on discretionary spending, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the talks.

Reflecting market uncertainty, two-year yields hit their highest since March after ratings agencies Fitch and DBRS Morningstar put the United States on a credit watch for a possible downgrade.

Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only moderately last week, while a Commerce Department report confirmed economic growth slowed in the first quarter.