Wall Street closes down sharply after Fed holds rates unchanged

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A trader working on July 29 at the New York Stock Exchange, as a broadcast of US Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh plays in the background.

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended sharply lower on July 29 after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, with AI-related chip stocks adding to recent declines ahead of quarterly reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms, and the Nasdaq 100 index marking an 11 per cent drop from its June record high.

The Fed’s widely expected decision to leave the benchmark interest rate in the 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent range drew dissents from three of the 12 members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee who “preferred” a quarter-percentage-point hike at this meeting.

The benchmark S&P 500 hit its lowest level in a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 9 per cent from its June record high. The Nasdaq 100 index dropped 2.1 per cent, extending recent losses as investors unloaded AI-related stocks due to ongoing concerns about heavy capital spending. That index is composed of the Nasdaq exchange’s most valuable non-financial companies.

Investors had mostly expected the Fed to keep rates unchanged. Inflation has been running above the central bank’s target for more than five years, and up until June it was accelerating as the war in the Middle East pushed up global fuel and food prices.

“The Fed held pat, as expected. The bigger question now though becomes, how much pressure will they have to hike in September? Inflation is running hot and with surging crude oil, the market expects the next hike to indeed be in September,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

Investors worry that major US companies are deepening a web of AI-linked investments and continuing to funnel billions into the emerging technology at the expense of free cash flow.

Meta Platforms dropped 4 per cent in extended trade after the social media company said it now expects 2026 capital expenditure to be between US$130 billion and US$145 billion, compared with its prior forecast of US$125 billion to US$145 billion.

Also after the bell, Microsoft climbed 0.6 per cent after it topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly cloud revenue growth, a sign its massive spending on AI infrastructure was paying off.

Meanwhile, competition from China has been heating up, both in the race to develop advanced chips and as Chinese firms roll out cheaper AI models.

Speaking to reporters, Fed chief Kevin Warsh said spending on AI was laying the groundwork for future growth.

AI-related chipmakers added to recent losses after a sixfold jump in SK Hynix’s quarterly profit fell short of lofty investor expectations. The South Korean company’s shares fell 10 per cent.

AI infrastructure company Vertiv slumped 17 per cent after missing quarterly revenue expectations.

The S&P 500 declined 1.52 per cent to end the session at 7,316.15 points.

The Nasdaq declined 1.74 per cent to 24,442.94 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.19 per cent to 51,594.14 points.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, led lower by industrials, down 3.24 per cent, followed by a 2.5 per cent loss in information technology.

Analysts on average expect S&P 500 aggregate second-quarter earnings to jump 40 per cent from a year ago, with AI-related stocks accounting for much of that growth, according to LSEG I/B/E/S.

Strong earnings forecasts and Wall Street’s recent decline have left the S&P 500 trading at about 20 times expected earnings, just above its 10-year average of 19, according to LSEG data.

Ford Motor gained 2.1 per cent after raising its annual profit outlook for a second time this year.

Lennox tumbled 21 per cent after the HVAC solutions maker lowered its annual profit forecast.

Visa rose 0.6 per cent after the company beat estimates for quarterly profit, helped by World Cup-fuelled travel demand.

Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 by a 1.8-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 121 new highs and 230 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was relatively heavy, with 17.7 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 17.3 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions. REUTERS