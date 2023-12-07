Wall St ends lower as investors weigh fresh employment data

NEW YORK - US stocks ended down on Dec 6, pulled lower by megacaps and energy shares as signs of a cooling jobs market reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates early next year.

The ADP National Employment report showed private payrolls increased by 103,000 jobs in November, below economists’ expectation of 130,000. That provided fresh evidence of labour market weakness, a day after news of a drop in October job openings.

The latest employment data reinforced expectations the Fed’s rate-hike campaign is cooling the economy.

“Right now, it’s consistent with the overall trajectory of softening job growth, and so far that’s not problematic because the economy is still humming along,” said Mr Bill Merz, head of capital markets research at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

“What would be concerning is if that trend persists for too long, and it turns into large job losses.”

Declines in energy stocks weighed on the major indexes, with oil prices dropping 4 per cent as a larger-than-expected rise in US gasoline inventories exacerbated worries about fuel demand.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, eight declined, led by energy, down 1.64 per cent, followed by a 0.93 per cent loss in information technology.

Nvidia fell 2.3 per cent, while Microsoft and Amazon each lost more than 1 per cent.

While the S&P 500 ended lower, advancing issues in the index outnumbered decliners by a 1.3-to-one ratio.

On Friday, the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report for November will offer greater clarity on the state of the labour market.

Investors widely expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its meeting next week and potentially start cutting rates in March.

A slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll said they believe the Fed will leave rates unchanged at least until July, later than earlier thought.