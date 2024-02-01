Wall St ends lower after US Fed holds rates steady, rules out March rate cut

NEW YORK - US stocks tumbled on the last trading day in January after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while dashing hopes for interest rate cut as soon as March.

The three major US stock indexes were already weighed down by weakness in tech and tech-adjacent megacap stocks the day after disappointing Alphabet results.

All three extended losses after the Fed’s announcement and chairman Jerome Powell’s subsequent press conference. The S&P 500 closed with its steepest daily loss since Sept 21.

All three indexes still notched gains for the month.

As expected, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) left its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent against a backdrop of gradually cooling inflation and a resilient economy.

In its statement, the FOMC said it “does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2 per cent,” disappointing investors who had hoped for a quick dovish pivot.

“There were no surprises in the Fed statement,” said Mr Oliver Pursche, senior vice-president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. “It does appear that further rate hikes are off the table, which is a positive, but investors should continue to expect higher for longer as we’re still quite a ways away from the sort of economic data that would push the Fed to lower rates.”

The indexes gyrated move after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the FOMC was confident it will be appropriate to reduce rates once it has confirmation inflation has been reined in, but effectively ruled out a March rate cut.

“The good news is we can forget about any more tightening,” said Mr Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in New York. “The bad news it’s ‘when’, not ‘if’, they’re going to cut rates, and that ‘when’ has been pushed out to what had been the fringes of consensus.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 317.01 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 38,150.30, the S&P 500 lost 79.32 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 4,845.65 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 345.88 points, or 2.23 per cent, to 15,164.01.

All 11 major US stock indexes ended red, with communication services and tech shares suffering the largest percentage losses.

Fourth quarter earnings season has shifted into overdrive, with nearly one in five companies in the S&P 500 slated to report this week.

Thus far, 176 have posted results. Of those, 80 per cent have beaten expectations, according to LSEG.