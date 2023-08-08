Wall St ends higher, regaining ground as US inflation report nears

NEW YORK - US stocks closed higher on Monday, regaining some ground lost last week, as investors added positions ahead of Thursday’s highly awaited US inflation report.

The main stock indexes ended last week lower as investors took profits after months of gains due to worries over economic data, mixed earnings and rising Treasury yields.

US stocks have sharply rallied in 2023, with the benchmark S&P 500 clocking 17 per cent gains year to date, fueled by optimism around artificial intelligence and hopes of a soft landing for the world’s largest economy.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 40.28 points, or 0.90 per cent, to end at 4,518.31 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 84.73 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 13,993.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 407.80 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 35,473.42.

“I think you’ve got enough people that might be looking to put some money to work, because they’ve really missed a lot of this rally, so that will limit any downside (from bouts of profit-taking),” said Jack Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.

He noted to expect some sideways trading in the near term, as profit-taking by investors who rode the rally balances out with those entering on any weakness.

While August trading is seasonally slower with summer vacations, set events and data releases can still offer investors new food for thought.

On Thursday, the latest US consumer price data is expected to offer clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path, after Friday’s employment report re-ignited fears that the central bank could keep rates higher for longer.

New York Fed President John Williams, a voting member this year, said he expects interest rates could begin to come down in early 2024, as per a report, while Governor Michelle Bowman said additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed to lower inflation to the 2 per cent target.

By advancing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq snapped a four-session losing streak, matching its longest negative run this year. It overcame weakness in Tesla, which dropped after the electric vehicle giant named Vaibhav Taneja to replace Zachary Kirkhorn as its finance chief.

The Nasdaq also finished lower for four straight days at the start of May. Before that, the longest losing streak was in October, when it declined six sessions in a row.

The S&P 500 also snapped a four-session losing run. It has had two other such stretches in 2023: at the start of May and in late February. It had a five-session skid in December.