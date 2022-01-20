Vividthree in Filecoin mining partnership with option to acquire 51% stake

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Catalist-listed Vividthree Holdings has entered into an exclusive two-year partnership with JVS Management Holding for Filecoin mining, with an option to acquire a 51 per cent stake in the partner for up to $6 million.

Vividthree said in a bourse filing on Thursday (Jan 20) that the partnership will allow the digital content production house to participate in the growing demand for blockchain and digital assets, and will be "financially and strategically beneficial" for the group and its stakeholders.

Filecoin is a peer-to-peer blockchain network that stores large amounts of data on the Internet. It has a native cryptocurrency, FIL.

In Filecoin, storage miners earn units of FIL to store files for clients.

According to Vividthree, JVS is in the business of operating specialised computer equipment. The company was incorporated on June 6 last year for the primary purpose of mining Filecoin and other blockchain-based cryptocurrencies in Singapore, and has been dormant since incorporation.

JVS' shareholders are also the company's directors Lee Kwang Chee, Chew Kok Shang and Koh Huang Neng.

Under the partnership, Vividthree has an exclusive option - valid for two years - to acquire 51 per cent of JVS on a valuation of up to $6 million from its three existing shareholders. If Vividthree chooses to exercise this warrant during its term, it will hold 51 per cent of the total issued and paid-up share capital of JVS.

Both Vividthree and JVS will jointly raise capital for the Filecoin mining partnership. Vividthree will contribute developmental costs, while JVS will carry out the day-to-day administration of Filecoin mining, which includes acquiring, operating and maintaining the specialised computer equipment.

The partnership and exercise of the warrant are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of Vividthree for its current financial year ending March 21, 2022.

Mr Charles Yeo, managing director of Vividthree, noted the "relentless" acceleration in data production today and the increasing challenges faced by IT professionals to manage the storage of ever-expanding data files.

"Filecoin, with its decentralised storage services priced at a fraction of that offered by cloud storage solution vendors, meets this growing need in the industry. Our Filecoin mining partnership thus enables us to leverage the global surge in data storage demand as well as this developing Web 3.0 mega trend," he said.

Shares of Vividthree closed at 5.9 cents on Wednesday, down 0.2 cent or 3.3 per cent.