Virtual AGMs, shareholder meetings to be allowed indefinitely in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Annual general meetings (AGMs) and shareholder meetings can continue to be held online for the foreseeable future.

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) has extended the legislation allowing for alternative arrangements for these meetings indefinitely, saying the new rules would be in force until revoked or amended by the ministry. They were earlier scheduled to end on June 30 this year.

"This will provide entities with greater legal certainty to plan their meetings, and the option to hold virtual meetings to minimise physical interactions, amid the Covid-19 situation," it said in a press release on Tuesday (April 6).

MinLaw added that it would give six months' notice before electronic meetings cease to be allowed, and that this current extension will continue until at least the end of this year.

"This will cater to entities who have relied on a Meetings Order to make early preparations for meetings, before the end date is announced," said the law ministry.

The legislation allowing for alternative arrangements for meetings was introduced to allow entities like companies, societies and charities to hold meetings via electronic means amid Covid-19 restrictions, even when the law previously did not allow them to do so.

These new rules were put in place on March 27 last year.

In an amendment last September to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, the Government said alternative arrangements could continue regardless of the general Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Before the amendments, alternative meeting arrangements under the Act were tied to the duration of a Covid-19 control order.

Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong had said then that the extension would give these entities the option to hold virtual meetings even when physical meetings are allowed, a move to help keep the spread of Covid-19 under control.

This comes as Singapore is allowing up to 75 per cent of staff back into offices from this week.