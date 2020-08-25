Virgin Australia creditors to lose almost the lot under Bain deal; shareholders, like SIA, to get nothing

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Unsecured creditors of Virgin Australia Holdings will lose almost all their original investment under a deal to sell the collapsed airline to private equity firm Bain Capital.

The average return to those creditors will be between 9 per cent and 13 per cent, and even less if the proposed deal is voted down, administrator Deloitte said in a report on Tuesday (Aug 25). Shareholders including marquee names such as Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways are getting nothing.

Priority creditors and employees will be repaid in full, according to the report.

Virgin Australia failed in April under A$6.84 billion (S$6.71 billion) of debt as coronavirus-related travel restrictions took their toll.

The carrier was almost entirely owned by four foreign aviation groups - SIA, Etihad and China's HNA Group and Nanshan Group - that each held 20 per cent stakes.