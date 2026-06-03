Victoria’s Secret shares soar 50% after moves to bring ‘sexy’ back

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Upbeat forecasts for Victoria’s Secret underscore its chief executive's efforts to stem several years of declining sales.

Bengaluru – Victoria’s Secret shares jumped about 50 per cent to a record high and were set for their best day ever on June 2, as the lingerie retailer raised its annual forecasts after posting double-digit quarterly revenue growth across its brands.

The upbeat forecasts underscore chief executive Hillary Super’s efforts to stem several years of declining sales by reining in discounting and leaning back into its former “sexy” image.

The company has revived its popular annual runway show after a six-year hiatus and changed its ticker on the New York Stock Exchange to VSXY from VSCO, saying “sexy has always been part of our DNA”.

“Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Beauty are gaining cultural relevance and expanding their customer files, and we have a strong pipeline of product launches, partnerships, and brand moments ahead,” Super, who took charge in 2024, said on June 2.

The results also reinforced a split in US consumer spending, with higher-income shoppers continuing to spend on discretionary and “nice-to-have” items, while lower-income households pull back under persistent inflationary pressure and economic uncertainty.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret were up 47.4 per cent at US$80.06 in after-hours trading after hitting a record high of US$81.28 earlier in the day. The stock has nearly tripled in value in the past 12 months.

Sales rose 15 per cent to US$1.56 billion (S$2 billion) in the three months ended May 2, marking the company’s fourth straight quarter of growth and topping estimates of US$1.52 billion, according to LSEG data.

Victoria’s Secret also reported an adjusted profit of 60 US cents per share, double analyst estimates of 30 US cents.

The company now expects fiscal year 2026 net sales in the range of US$7.03 billion to US$7.13 billion, compared with its previous range of US$6.85 billion to US$6.95 billion.

Victoria’s Secret forecasts annual adjusted operating income in the range of US$550 million to US$580 million, compared with its prior forecast of US$430 million to US$460 million. The company expects about US$15 million in tariff impact in the current quarter.

“The leadership team and strategies are beginning to bear fruit through an evolving assortment across brands, supported by improved messaging and brand storytelling,” Telsey Advisory’s Dana Telsey said. REUTERS