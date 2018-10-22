Vibrant Group gets more time to complete financial reporting

SINGAPORE - Vibrant Group said on Monday (Oct 22) that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has granted the company extensions of time to publish its financial reports.

Vibrant now has until Oct 31 to announce its unaudited financial statements for the full year ended April 30, 2018.

It has until Nov 14 to announce its unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended July 31, 2018.

The extensions are subject to the company convening its annual general meeting by Dec 31 for the financial year ended April 30, among other things.

Vibrant Group said on July 26 that its auditors were unable to complete their audit for the group's results for the financial year ended April 30 as "additional procedures" had to be carried out on subsidiary Blackgold's balance sheet. On Aug 15, the group said that accounting records of certain Blackgold subsidiaries had been reported as destroyed in a fire.