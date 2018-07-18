Vibrant auditors unable to complete audit on irregularities, discrepancies found in Blackgold unit

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed Vibrant Limited on Wednesday morning (July 18) said its auditors, KPMG, were unable to complete an audit of the company's financial statements for the year ended April 30 as they found irregularities and discrepancies in coal mining and coal trading receipts, and sales invoices in certain units of subsidiary Blackgold International Holdings.

In particular, these relate to Blackgold units Chongqing Heijin Industrial, Chongqing Caotang Coal Mine Resources Development and Chongqing Guoping Heiwan Coal Mine Resources Development.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, Vibrant said: "As the auditors have not undertaken any further procedures, they are currently unable to determine if the irregularities have been fully identified and the associated financial impact."

The auditors are unable to complete their audit without performing additional procedures, it added.

Vibrant acquired its 94.18 per cent stake of the then Australia-listed Blackgold - a Chongqing-based producer of coal - through a scheme of arrangement approved by the Federal Court of Australia, on July 13, 2017 for A$37.6 million (S$37.9 million).

On finding irregularities, Vibrant said: "The auditors have recommended to the audit committee that the auditors carry out additional procedures on Blackgold's balance sheet as at the date of its acquisition by the group, to ascertain the existence, accuracy and completeness of the assets and liabilities acquired."

Therefore, Vibrant's board has authorised the committee to appoint a special auditor to conduct an investigation into the irregularities.

The company has also appointed a special committee that includes chief executive officer Eric Khua Kian Keong, chief corporate development officer Henry Chua Tiong Hock, and chief financial officer Simon Sim Geok Beng to "supervise the Blackgold subsidiaries until such time that the results of the special audit are released and the new management for the Blackgold subsidiaries are in place".

Vibrant has also sent two senior finance executives to Chongqing to safeguard the cash, other assets, and accounting records of the Blackgold Subsidiaries while Yuguo Peng, the chairman of the Blackgold Group, has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the special audit.

Vibrant's board is of the opinion that the company will be able to operate as a going concern as it is expected to have sufficient cash to meet its debts and liabilities in the next 12 months and that its shares are not suspended from being traded pending the outcome of the special audit.

However, in the event that its shares are suspended for a continuous period of more than seven days, the company is obliged to, at the option of a note holder, to redeem notes from its multi-currency medium term note programme - presently $66 million if fully exercised.

This will create an immediate and significant cash flow concern for the group, and is likely to affect the group's ability to operate as a going concern, Vibrant said.

The company, whose shares had been suspended since July 11, requested a trading lift on Wednesday.