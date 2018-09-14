Venture Corp says unaware of reasons for Thursday's share slide

SINGAPORE - Electronics manufacturer Venture Corporation said late on Thursday night (Sept 13) that it was not aware of any previously unannounced information about it, its subsidiaries or its associated companies which, if known, might explain the unusual trading in its shares that day.

The company was responding to a Thursday afternoon query at 1.57pm from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) after a sudden selloff saw its shares slide almost six per cent. SGX had noted that this was the third query issued to Venture in the past five months.

Venture said in its Thursday response that on Aug 3, it released the financial results for its second quarter and first half year, declared an interim dividend of 20 cents per share with a payment date of Sept 19, and gave notice that its share transfer books and register of members would be closed from Sept 7 to 10 for the preparation of dividend warrants and to determine shareholders' entitlements to the one-time interim dividend.

"There are no further material information to be announced," said Venture.

The company added that it is not aware of any other possible explanation for the unsual trading and confirmed that it was in compliance with listing rules.

Venture shares closed down 96 cents or 5.7 per cent on Thursday to $15.90, with 2.65 million shares traded.