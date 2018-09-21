Valuetronics resumes work at Guangdong plant after flooding from Super Typhoon Mangkhut

SINGAPORE - Valuetronics Holdings has resumed production at a plant in Guangdong, China, and will ramp up operations at the facility gradually, the electronics manufacturing services company announced on Friday (Sept 21) during the midday trading break.

Flash flooding from Super Typhoon Mangkhut forced the company to announce on Monday that it had suspended operations at the plant in Danshui Town in the city of Huizhou. But power supply has since been restored, Valuetronics said.

The management is assessing the effects of the flooding and working with a loss adjuster on its insurance claim.

Valuetronics' main plant in Huizhou, in the Dayawan Economy and Technology Development District, remains unaffected by the typhoon.

Valuetronics shares were trading at 69 cents at noon on Friday before the announcement, up 1.5 per cent or one cent.