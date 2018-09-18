Valuetronics halts work at Guangdong plant after flooding from Super Typhoon Mangkhut

SINGAPORE - Valuetronics Holdings has temporarily stopped work at a plant in Guangdong, China due to power outages caused by flash floods from Super Typhoon Mangkhut, the electronics manufacturing services company announced on Monday night (Sept 17).

Valuetronics said that it is still assessing the full impact of the flooding on its production lines, but all employees are safe and the majority of production facilities at the plant in Danshui Town in Huizhou City are not affected. The company plans to resume production "expeditiously", and has notified its insurer.

The board of Valuetronics said that "whilst the impact assessment of the flooding at the Danshui Plant is being carried out, it envisages that production at Danshui Plant will resume substantially when power and local traffic is back to normal".

The group's main manufacturing facility in Huizhou, at the Dayawan Economy and Technology Development District, was not affected by the storm and continues normal operations.

The typhoon, the world's strongest storm so far this year, hit the Philippines, Hong Kong and southern China with winds faster than 230 kilometres per hour. In the Philippines, the death toll reached 65 as at Monday. Guangdong counted four casualties.