NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks dropped on Tuesday (Oct 6), falling abruptly after President Donald Trump ended talks on another round of stimulus spending to support the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.3 per cent to close at 27,772.76.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.4 per cent to finish the session at 3,360.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.6 per cent to 11,154.60.