US stocks sell-off accelerates on economic fears, Dow down 2%

NEW YORK (AFP) - US stocks dove further into the red on Friday afternoon (Dec 14) as a sell-off sparked by fears over global growth gathered pace due to lackluster Chinese economic data.

Shares of US drug maker Johnson & Johnson also dropped sharply following a report the company knowingly sold talc-based powder containing the carcinogen asbestos.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 2 per cent to 24,106.64, around 1940 GMT, and is now down more than 10 per cent from its most recent peak in October.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 1.8 per cent to 2,603.24 and 6,941.54, respectively.