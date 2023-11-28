US stocks pull back after weeks of gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 per cent to 35,333.47. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks ticked down Monday, coming off a fourth straight week of gains, as investors eye retail spending and other upcoming economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 per cent to 35,333.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 per cent to 4,550.43, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index lost 0.1 per cent to 14,241.02.

“The Nasdaq has held the upper hand today among the major indices, mostly because of some relative strength found in some of the mega-cap stocks and the semiconductor stocks,” said Briefing.com in a note.

Among the chip companies, Nvidia shares closed 1.0 per cent higher while Intel was up 0.3 per cent. Qualcomm rose 0.4 per cent.

But for most part, stocks walked a “middling line” amid expectations of consolidation after four straight weeks of gains, Briefing.com added.

Traders will be eyeing this week’s data releases including the Conference Board’s reading of consumer confidence, the Institute for Supply Management’s rating of manufacturing industry health and US data on consumer prices, income and consumption.

The key issue is what such data will mean for the Federal Reserve and its interest rate decision after a final policy meeting of the year. AFP

More On This Topic
Singapore stocks end lower amid regional decline; STI down 0.3%
Singtel is next S’pore stock to be traded on Thailand bourse under depository receipt linkage scheme

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top