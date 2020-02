NEW YORK (AFP) - Losses on Wall Street deepened on Friday morning (Feb 28) following a bruising open, as global markets were poised to conclude their worst week since 2008 with another rout.

About 1510 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 940 points, or 3.6 per cent, at 24,829.83.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.6 per cent to 2,872.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.1 per cent to 8,304.42.