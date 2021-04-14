US stocks mostly shrug off J&J Covid-19 vaccine problem

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks largely shrugged off signs of rising inflation and the surprise halt to use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday (April 13), finishing a volatile session mostly higher.

The S&P 500 edged to a fresh record, while the Nasdaq jumped more than 1 per cent, even as the Dow pulled back.

US health authorities recommended pausing the J&J Covid shot over blood clot fears. The company quickly announced it would delay its European rollout, in a setback for global immunisation campaigns.

Shares of airlines and other sectors tied to the economic recovery initially plunged, but later clawed back some of their losses. Delta Air Lines ended down 1.2 per cent while Expedia lost 0.5 per cent.

The J&J problem "isn't great news, obviously, but it's nothing people need to go crazy over," said JJ Kinahan of TD Ameritrade. "We had good momentum with vaccinations heading into summer, and this might slow the momentum, but the other two vaccines are still working well."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2 per cent to end at 33,677.27, with J&J falling 1.3 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent to 4,141.59, topping its record from last week, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.1 per cent to close at 13,996.10.

Surging energy prices led the charge as US consumer prices jumped 2.6 per cent in the 12 months through March, the Labour Department said.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, CPI in March rose 1.6 per cent, year-over-year, with a 0.3 per cent gain in the month.

Analysts also are looking ahead to Wednesday's unofficial earnings kickoff, with reports from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks.