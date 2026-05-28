US stocks hit fresh records, AI rally pauses

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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 27, 2026, in New York City.

NEW YORK - Rising healthcare and consumer stocks lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average on May 27 to a record closing high, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were steady, as investors took a pause from the AI-led rally while cautiously watching Middle East peace talks.

Fractional gains were enough to push the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq to closing record highs for the second day in a row.

Banking stocks were down as shares of JPMorgan Chase slid 2.4 per centafter CEO Jamie Dimon warned that expenses this year could be US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) higher than estimated.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there has been some progress in negotiations with Iran toward a deal. Yet President Donald Trump said the US and Iran still have issues to resolve and Iran’s Fars News has said unresolved issues remain.

The Dow, which also hit closing highs on May 22 and May 21, was lifted by a rotation into healthcare and consumer stocks. Procter & Gamble shares rose 3.2 per cent. UnitedHealth climbed 1.9 per cent.

A pullback in chip stocks weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.60 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 50,644.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.24 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,520.36 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.55 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 26,674.74.

“After such a large run-up in the markets, it’s not surprising to me that there is a little bit of a pause,” said Mr Sean Clark, chief investment officer of Clark Capital Management Group.

“There’s a lot of positives to look at right now. Even though the outperformers are really being driven by tech, AI and AI-adjacent themes, I wouldn’t discount the fact that the broad market is participating as well.”

Among the sub-indexes, consumer discretionary was leading the gains, up 1.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 energy index fell 1.5 per cent, tracking a decline of as much as 5 per cent in oil prices. Tech shares dropped after reaching an all-time high on May 26.

Chip stocks were down after a strong rally. Intel fell 1.4 per cent and Marvell Technology dropped 4.6 per cent, while Qualcomm fell 6 per cent after sharp gains on May 26.

Chip giant Nvidia weakened by 1 per cent andthe Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index lost 1.4 per cent after hitting a record high on May 26.

“Technology leadership remains difficult to ignore, with the sector continuing to push to new highs on both an absolute and relative basis compared to the broader market,” said Mr Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial.

“That said, increasingly stretched momentum conditions and elevated positioning raise questions around the near-term durability of the advance.”

Zscaler tumbled 31.5 per cent after the cloud security firm projected fourth-quarter revenue below expectations.

Among other movers, GlobalFoundries fell 9.8 per cent after Bloomberg News reported that majority owner Mubadala Investment Company was seeking to raise US$1.91 billion from an unregistered block sale of GFS shares.

Bath & Body Works jumped 9.7 per cent after reporting first-quarter sales and profit above expectations, while Abercrombie & Fitch advanced on posting a strong quarterly profit.

Goldman Sachs raised its 2026 year-end forecast for the S&P 500 to 8,000 from 7,600, citing continued strength in corporate earnings.

Markets will next look toward the personal consumption expenditures index data on Thursday. The Federal Reserve’s key inflation measure could provide fresh clues on the monetary policy path forward under new chair Kevin Warsh.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 453 new highs and 99 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 2,420 stocks rose and 2,498 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.03-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 169 new highs and 74 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 18.81 billion shares, compared with the 18.78 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. REUTERS