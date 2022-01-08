US stocks fall again after weak December job growth

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished a losing week on a feeble note on Friday (Jan 7), falling for the third straight session following disappointing job growth in December.

The much-anticipated December jobs report said the US economy added only 199,000 positions last month, less than half of analysts estimates and a worrisome data point given the latest Covid-19 wave in the United States.

But the lacklustre number of new jobs created was offset somewhat by a bigger-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate to 3.9 per cent. Wage growth was strong, also indicative of a tight labour market.

All three major indices fell, with the S&P 500 ending at 4,677.03, down 0.4 per cent for the day and 1.9 per cent for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended essentially flat at 36,231.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1 per cent to 14,935.90.

Stocks were already in the red for the week prior to the report following Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday that suggested the central bank favored a more aggressive approach to monetary tightening than previously thought.

The 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for concerns about interest rates, rose further on Friday, up to almost 1.8 per cent.

"The central bank is clearly shifting its focus to inflation and today's report provides more ammunition to those who want not just to accelerate the tapering, but also start raising rates and reducing the Fed's balance sheet," said economist Joel Naroff.

"Yes, interest costs will rise, but the current rates are so low that the increases should not have a major impact on overall economic growth."