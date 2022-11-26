US stocks end short trading session on mixed note

NEW YORK - US stocks ended with a mixed showing on Friday, after a shortened session following the Thanksgiving break and as shoppers headed out in search of Black Friday deals.

Investors kept an eye on retailers as the holiday shopping season began, but had anticipated a lower trading volume ahead of the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 per cent at 34,347.03, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended flat at 4,026.12.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.5 per cent to 11,226.36.

“It’s a quiet day today,” said Mr Nick Reece of Merk Investments.

While there was no macroeconomic data released on Friday in the United States, investors will be watching for remarks by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell in the coming week.

Markets are also gearing up for indicators next week including figures on jobs and the personal consumption expenditure report – the Fed’s preferred inflation measure.

“I think the Fed is still a headwind... recession risk is still a big headwind on the market,” Mr Reece added.

As inflation in the world’s biggest economy surged to the highest level in decades, the US central bank embarked on an aggressive campaign to raise interest rates and cool the economy, fuelling fears of a slowdown.

Among individual companies, Apple dipped nearly 2 per cent at close amid concerns over the potential impact on production following protests at a vast iPhone factory in China.

China’s strict zero-Covid policy “has been an absolute body blow to Apple’s supply chain with the Foxconn protests in Zhengzhou a black eye for both Apple and Foxconn,” said analysts Daniel Ives and John Katsingris of Wedbush in an analysis.

Wedbush added that many Apple stores likely have shortages, warning it is not a good sign heading into the festive season. AFP