US stocks end flat as market searches for positive news

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on June 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
3 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks were near flat at the end of a choppy session on Wednesday (June 29) as the market struggled to recover from the prior session's rout.

Worries about inflation, weakening consumer sentiment and tightening monetary policy have weighed on stocks throughout 2022, including on Tuesday, when the S&P 500 tumbled 2 per cent.

The upcoming quarterly earnings season offers an opportunity for an investment catalyst to cheer investors, but could point stocks lower if it disappoints, said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investment.

"The market is looking for some good news and not able to find anything that stands out," Sarhan said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3 per cent at 31,029.31.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent to 3,818.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged down by less than 0.1 per cent to 11,177.89.

Among individual companies, General Mills rose 6.4 per cent after reporting that quarterly profits more than doubled to US$825.8 million (S$1.4 billion) on an eight percent rise in revenues.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 23.6 per cent after reporting quarterly loss following a 25 per cent drop in quarterly sales. The company announced that it was replacing Mark Tritton as chief executive with interim leader Sue Gove.

More On This Topic
US likely to avoid recession, but rates need to climb, says Fed official
Wall Street seen trapped in a crushing bear market: Survey

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top