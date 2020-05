NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks ended lower on Thursday (May 28) following a late-afternoon retreat on growing US-China tensions and as markets digested more bad US economic data following coronavirus shutdowns.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,400.64, down 0.6 per cent, ending a three-day winning streak.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent to 3,029.73 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.5 per cent to 11,834.11.