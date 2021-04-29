US stocks dip as Fed stays dovish

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks declined on Wednesday (April 28) as the Federal Reserve signalled a continuation of accommodative monetary policies, while leading Dow members tumbled after earnings reports.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell highlighted he expects benchmark lending rates to remain near zero, while the central bank plans a continuation of its massive bond buying programme until employment recovers.

Powell also took a dovish stance on inflation, saying he still expects price increases to be temporary and not the sort of longstanding problem that will necessitate an abrupt change in policy.

Analysts said the remarks were largely in line with expectation. Stocks have been choppy in recent days as investors debate how much upside remains following a string of records earlier in 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.5 per cent at 33,820.38.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1 per cent to 4,183.18, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent at 14,051.03.

Amgen was the biggest loser in the Dow, tumbling 7.2 per cent after reporting lower-than-expected profits on disappointing sales for key medicines.

Fellow Dow member Boeing dropped 2.9 per cent as it reported its sixth straight quarterly loss following a series of production problems that dented revenues. The aviation giant said it does not expect a full recovery to pre-coronavirus demand until 2023 or 2024.

But Google parent Alphabet jumped 3.2 per cent after reporting that quarterly profit more than doubled as digital advertising surged with more people relying on the internet during the coronavirus pandemic.