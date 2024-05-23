US stocks dip after Fed minutes point to inflation angst

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks fell on May 22 following mixed earnings reports as Federal Reserve meeting minutes highlighted inflation worries.

Equities spent much of the day essentially flat, but tripped into the red after the Fed minutes showed that policy makers were frustrated with the lack of progress in bringing inflation towards the central bank’s 2 per cent target.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said the concerns were unsurprising given the mindset of the Fed at the May 1 meeting, but that the release served as an excuse for investors to sell after a big rally since the meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.5 per cent at 39,671.04.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 per cent to 5,307.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 per cent to 16,801.54, pulling back after two straight records.

Among individual companies, Target slumped 8 per cent after reporting a drop of 3.7 per cent in comparable sales in the first quarter. The big-box retailer characterized the results as being in line with expectations.

Lululemon Athletica dropped 7.2 per cent after announcing a number of executive reassignments following the departure of Chief Product Officer Sun Choe, who is leaving for another career opportunity.

But Moderna surged 13.7 per cent after announcing that it had been cleared to present abstracts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, which begins on May 31 in Chicago. AFP