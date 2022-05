NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street equities reversed course on Friday (May 20) after an early bounce with losses steepening after midday, as the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.4 per cent to 11,111.2.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.3 per cent at 30,859.44, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8 per cent to 3,832.31.