Tokyo shares, US stock futures jump after Trump-Xi trade armistice

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Tokyo shares and US stock index futures jumped higher as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the US and China agreed during the weekend to suspend new tariffs in their escalating trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.26 per cent or 282.73 points to 22,633.79 in early trade on Monday (Dec 3), while the broader Topix index rose 1.17 per cent or 19.46 points at 1,686.91.

Investors returned to buying after the long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of G20 talks in Argentina.

The leaders of the world's top two economies agreed not to impose new tariffs and to continue talking, lowering the temperature of a conflict that has spooked world markets.

"The Tokyo market was expected to start with buy orders leading the way after the US-China summit finished without any turbulence," Okasan Online Securities said in a note to clients.

"A sense of relief should encourage investors to return to buying," it said.

In the US on Sunday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.6 per cent on high contract volume after trading resumed for the week at 6pm (2300 GMT). Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures rose 1.8 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures jumped nearly 2 per cent.

Related Story Tariff truce is light at the end of the tunnel for US farmers

After getting clobbered for much of the past two months, US stocks rallied last week on optimism that a detente could be reached between Trump and Xi Jinping, over trade between the world's top two economies.

A US pledge not to boost tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods could mark the most important deal in years between the two countries.

For the full week ended Friday, the S&P 500 Index gained nearly 5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index, loaded with tech companies that had been buffeted by costs associated with tariffs imposed by Trump on Chinese imports, gained more than 5.6 per cent.