Stocks slip, US dollar climbs as Trump tests positive for coronavirus; STI down 0.9%

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - US equity futures slid with Asian stocks and the US dollar climbed on Friday (Oct 2) after President Donald Trump said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

S&P 500 contracts had dipped earlier after the House of Representatives passed a US$2.2 trillion Democrat-only fiscal stimulus package that Republicans reject.

Mr Trump said that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. They were tested after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, was positive for Covid-19.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.3 per cent as of 2:01pm in Tokyo. The index rose 0.5 per cent on Thursday.

In Japan, stocks erased initial gains after trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed following Thursday's outage.

The Nikkei 225 index retreated 0.7 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 1 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.9 per cent as of 1:20pm local time.

Holiday closures in other major Asian markets made for a subdued equity trading session ahead of the monthly US jobs data later on Friday.

Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India and South Korea are shut on Friday for holidays. Treasury yields slipped. The offshore yuan edged back from its strongest level since May 2019.

Global equities have struggled since reaching a peak in September, leaving investors looking for the next market catalysts. All eyes turn later on Friday to the US September employment report, the last before the November US election. Thousands of job cuts this week showed how firms are still wrestling with readjustments needed to survive in the pandemic era as virus cases continue to climb.

"The risks to the rally are real," Joanne Feeney, partner at Advisors Capital Management LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. "What's very unusual is that there is a lot more near-term risk at the moment than longer term."

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent. The yen was at 105.54 per dollar.

Elsewhere, copper held Thursday's slide, when it lost more than 4 per cent - the most since March. Oil fell on concerns of oversupply.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell to US$38.09 a barrel, down 0.8 per cent.

Gold slid 0.8 per cent to US$1,890 an ounce.