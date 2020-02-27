US stock futures, Asia shares fall after Trump remarks on coronavirus spread

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - US equity futures and Japanese shares retreated after the Trump administration comments on the coronavirus failed to ease investor concerns about the continuing spread of the disease outside of China.

US President Donald Trump said "we're ready for this," while his health-services chief cautioned that the virus has the potential to change quickly.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.69 per cent or 153.93 points to 22,272.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.69 per cent or 11.07 points at 1,595.10.

The Australian dollar tumbled to a fresh 11-year low of 65.49 US cents.and shares in Sydney dropped 0.4 per cent at the open.

US futures signaled further declines after US key indices fell for a fifth day on Wednesday. Microsoft fell in after-hours trading after saying the virus continues to impact its supply chain in China.

Earlier, German and American officials warned of a pandemic and the first cases in South America emerged.

"There's more room potentially to go with this correction," said Katie Koch, global co-head of fundamental equity funds at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "There is still so much more uncertainty around how coronavirus is going to spread, particularly in the US"

Crude oil fell below $49 a barrel in New York. West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$48.37 a barrel.