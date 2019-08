US, Japan stock futures tumble, yen surges on trade war escalation

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Asian shares seemed set for a turbulent start on Monday (Aug 26) as the latest salvo in the US-China trade war shook confidence in the world economy and sent investors steaming to the safe harbour of sovereign bonds and the Japanese yen.

Nikkei futures pointed to an opening fall of more than 3 per cent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were trading down 1.2 per cent.

The yen surged to 104.46 per US dollar, the highest since a flash crash this January, before paring gains to 104.70, up more than 0.5 per cent.In the offshore market, the US dollar rose 0.6% to 7.1850 yuan, the highest on record.

The Chinese yuan was under pressure in early trade, with the dollar quoted up at 7.1763 and markets braced for more intervention from Beijing to support the currency.

Wall Street nose-dived on Friday when President Donald Trump announced a 5 per cent additional duty on US$550 billion in targeted Chinese goods, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on US$75 billion worth of US products.

At the G7 meeting in France over the weekend, Trump caused some confusion by indicating he may have had second thoughts on the tariffs.

But the White House said on Sunday that Trump wished he had raised tariffs on Chinese goods even higher last week, even as he signalled he did not plan to follow through with a demand that US firms find ways to close operations in China.

"There is an uneasy feeling that the very fragile negotiations are spiralling out of control," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.

"The escalation suggests uncertainty will continue to weigh on global trade, industrial production and investment, with no sign of a resolution."

The latest broadside overshadowed a pledge by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to "act as appropriate" to keep the US economy healthy, although he stopped short of committing to rapid-fire rate cuts.

The markets clearly believe, however, the Fed will have to act aggressively and are fully priced for at least a quarter-point cut in September and more than 110 basis points of easing by the end of 2020.

YIELD INVERSION

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes were down at 1.51 per cent, having dived from a top of 1.66 per cent on Friday, leaving them just below two-year yields and inverting the curve again.

"We continue to remain long 10's, targeting 1.3 per cent due to a combination of weakness in the global economy and trade war uncertainty filtering through into a weaker US economy," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities.

"This will force the Fed to ease beyond a 'mid-cycle adjustment to policy'," he added. "We believe that the market is underpricing the risks of additional rate cuts in 2020."

The drop in yields swept the legs out from under the US dollar, which slid 0.5 per cent on Friday against a basket of currencies and was last trading at 97.555.

It took a big hit on the yen, considered a safe haven thanks to Japan's position as the world's largest creditor nation, and was last down 0.7 per cent at 104.60, having shed 1 per cent on Friday.

The next major chart point is a low around 104.10 briefly touched during the "flash-crash" of early January.

The euro was firm at US$1.1151, having climbed 0.6 per cent on Friday, although restrained somewhat by speculation the European Central Bank will also have to ease aggressively next month.

Spot gold got a boost from the slide in the dollar and yields, rising 1.3 per cent to US$1,546.51 per ounce.

Oil prices went the other way on worries the tariffs dispute would crimp world demand.

Brent crude futures slid 91 cents to US$58.43, while US crude lost 98 cents to US$53.19 a barrel.