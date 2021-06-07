For Subscribers
US inflation data for May set to take centre stage this week
Data will be of special interest to markets after April's CPI increase showed large gain
Equity markets continued to grind northwards despite concerns about inflation and potential tightening of monetary policies by central banks.
Indeed amid signs of supply side constraints which could put pressure on prices, one of the most closely watched numbers has been unemployment. Thus it was not surprising that the United States job figures for last month became the centrepiece of market attention last week.
