US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning opens Singapore office

SINGAPORE - Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning firm Digital Reasoning has opened its Asia-Pacific business office in Singapore, driven by the growing demand for communications analytics in Asia.

The office at 71 Robinson Road will provide technical and sales support to Digital Reasoning's existing customers, and expand its work to new clients that have major Asia divisions or headquarters, the company said in a media statement on Monday (July 1).

US-headquartered Digital Reasoning provides AI and machine learning technology that understand human intentions and behaviours.

It uses AI to conduct surveillance in the banking industry, provides oncology analytics and care management software for the healthcare sector, and analyses large volumes of data for law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"Our expansion into Asia is a strategic investment to expand our global reach, continue serving the world's largest banks and lead AI innovation for future customers in this market," said John Holland, Digital Reasoning's senior vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific.

With the opening of its Singapore office, the company has a presence in five cities across the globe, including New York City, Washington DC, London and its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.