US approves Samsung, SK Hynix chipmaking tool shipments to China for 2026, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Samsung and SK Hynix count China as one of their key production bases, especially for traditional memory chips, whose prices have been surging.

SEOUL – The US government has granted an annual licence to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to bring in chip manufacturing equipment to their facilities in China for 2026, two people familiar with the matter said on Dec 30.

Samsung, the world’s top memory chipmaker, and second-ranked SK Hynix count China as one of their key production bases, especially for traditional memory chips, whose prices have been surging due to demand from artificial intelligence data centres and tightened supplies.

The approval is a temporary relief for the South Korean firms and follows a US decision earlier in 2025 to revoke licence waivers given to some tech companies. One of the sources said that Washington introduced the annual approval system for exports of chipmaking tools to China.

Samsung, SK Hynix and Taiwan’s TSMC had benefited from exemptions to Washington’s sweeping restrictions on chip-related exports to China. But the privilege known as validated end-user status will end on Dec 31, meaning shipments of American chipmaking tools to their factories in China after that date will require US export licences.

Samsung and SK Hynix declined to comment, while TSMC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The US Department of Commerce was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

Keen to limit China’s access to advanced American technology, US President Donald Trump’s administration has been re-examining export controls that it thought were too relaxed under the Biden administration. REUTERS