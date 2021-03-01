Market Watch
Upside for stocks intact despite inflation fears
Rates likely to remain lower for longer given high liquidity levels and more fiscal stimulus
United States equities last week were rattled by a sharp upward movement in US bond yields that many market watchers fear is a sign of inflationary pressure which could prompt the Federal Reserve to reverse its market-supportive, low interest rate policy.
The blue-chip Dow Jones index ended a volatile week at 30,932.37 points on Friday, down 561.95 points for the week, while the broader S&P index gave up 95.56 points to end the week at 3,811.15. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 682 points for the week to end at 13,192.34 as "big tech" came under selling pressure on valuation concerns.