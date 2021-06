SINGAPORE - A bitter legal battle between an Indonesian developer and United Overseas Bank (UOB) over claims that a conspiracy was hatched among buyers of units on Sentosa to inflate about $182 million of home loans is nearing its final act.

The suit filed by UOB against Lippo Marina Collection (LMC) and the two agents wrapped up last month after a 10-day trial with the High Court set to deliver its verdict this month.