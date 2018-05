SINGAPORE - United Overseas Bank's first quarter net profit rose 21 per cent to S$978 million from the previous year, as total income grew 9 per cent to reach S$2.23 billion, led by strong growth in both net interest income and net fee and commission income.

Earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased to 2.28 Singapore cents from 1.92 cents a year ago. No dividends has been declared for the period, the bank reported on Thursday.