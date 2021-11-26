Union Power reorganises business to include larger solar offering

Union Power is restructuring its business and aligning its longer-term growth targets with national energy policy to stay viable after a surge in gas prices forced five electricity retailers to pull out of Singapore last month.

Singapore wants to deploy five times more solar energy than today's levels by 2030.

This is enough to power about 350,000 households a year.

Union Power, Singapore's only independent electricity retailer, is seeking investments and partnerships to expand its solar offering.

The company believes this will allow it to diversify from providing regular gas-generated electricity, which is expected to be volatile.

At 25.8 cents per kilowatt hour, electricity tariffs here are now at their highest since the first quarter of last year.

Union Power executive director Ellen Teo said Singapore's policy of phasing out fossil fuel imports in favour of renewable energy requires large investments. "The era of cheap and stable electricity prices is over."

Consumers can expect to pay much higher prices for electricity. "What we want to do is stabilise prices and maximise savings for our corporate customers by providing them with more solar options," Ms Teo said.

Union Power installs and operates systems to generate solar power. Installation is free but power purchase agreements bind customers to the company for extended periods.

Union Power claims its customers can expect solar energy tariffs that are about 20 per cent below regular electricity prices.

The company wants to expand its capacity to generate more solar power. Ms Teo said this will help mitigate some of the risks involved in buying and supplying electricity in the open market.

It will also put it in better stead to keep providing the popular 12-to 24-month fixed-price contracts and capture market share.

On this front, the company wants to double the number of customers it has to 40,000 over the next two years.

Ms Teo said: "We are still getting inquiries from customers at a time when the other retailers and gencos (power generation companies) are unable to provide fixed-price contracts due to rising gas prices.

"This shows that people still have confidence in the open electricity market despite the recent volatility."

Union Power is restructuring after it last month terminated 850 peak-load customers as part of its reorganisation.

The company said that while base-load customers typically use a minimum and continuous amount of electricity in a 24-hour period, peak-load user demand is less predictable, making it more expensive for retailers to supply them.

"When we offer a 24-month contract at a fixed price, we have to pay our suppliers upfront. To do that, we buy electricity futures to lock in the price. But when gas prices shot up in the past few months, no one dared to continue hedging our risks this way," Ms Teo said.

Those conditions led electricity retailers iSwitch, Ohm Energy, Best Electricity, UGS Energy and SilverCloud Energy to pull out of the market last month.

The disruptions have spurred the Government to raise its energy security standards, with a focus on renewables.

Upcoming changes to the law will allow the Energy Market Authority (EMA) to own and operate critical power infrastructure, such as storage and transmission, to ensure that the sector functions properly.

It will also serve as a back-up if power generation companies are unwilling to invest in new technologies that incorporate cleaner fuel.

Singapore relies almost solely on natural gas imports for electricity.

On Nov 12, the EMA began a process to appoint qualified representatives to import and sell around 1.2 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity, to begin by 2027.

A similar process is expected to be announced in the second quarter of next year. Proposals with electricity supplied using coal-fired generation technologies will not be accepted.