Uber veteran Tiger Fang raises $43.9m pitching his logistics start-up will battle coronavirus

An Indonesian police officer inspects motorists at a checkpoint in Jakarta, on April 10, 2020.
An Indonesian police officer inspects motorists at a checkpoint in Jakarta, on April 10, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
41 min ago

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - A former Uber Technologies executive has raised $31 million (S$43.9 million) for his Indonesian logistics start-up with an unusual pitch that it will help organizations battle the coronavirus in the country.

Jakarta-based Kargo Technologies pulled in the equity and debt funding from Silicon Valley-based Tenaya Capital, Sequoia India and Intudo Ventures, among others. A seed funding round a year ago included Sequoia India and Travis Kalanick, the former Uber chief executive officer.

Kargo's CEO, Tiger Fang, was is an Uber veteran and founded the company in late 2018 as a platform for shippers and their customers to connect. The business, self-described as Uber for logistics, lets companies find truckers or other transportation providers online to move their products via the app.

After five years leading Uber's operations in Western China and later, Indonesia, Kargo's CEO Tiger Fang co-founded the company in late 2018 to tackle inefficiencies in the trucking space in Indonesia. The business - self-described as Uber for logistics - provides a platform for companies to find truckers or other transportation providers online to move their products via the app.

With the new funding, Kargo sketched out plans to help battle the coronavirus, with a US$1 million relief fund for truckers and partnerships with charitable organizations that are delivering meals and medical supplies to health care workers and patients. The company is also implementing new practices to minimize human contact during its operations, including electronic proof of delivery.

"We have mobilized to answer this call-to-arms and do whatever is in our power to fight Covid-19 here in Indonesia," Mr Fang, 33, said in a statement.

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content