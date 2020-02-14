Twitter to set up engineering centre in Singapore

Social media platform Twitter said yesterday it will set up its first Asia-Pacific engineering centre in Singapore and create 65 technical jobs.

The centre, part of its expansion in this high-growth region, will be sited at the company's Asia-Pacific headquarters in the CapitaGreen building in Shenton Way. It will strengthen Twitter's global engineering capabilities as well as improve service availability and reliability for users, the company said.

The 65 hires in the next few years will be in product engineering, software engineering, data engineering and data science.

The company set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore in 2015 and the following year, established its first international data science team here.

"We are thrilled to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to Singapore, from product development to data science to machine learning," said Twitter's vice-president of Asia-Pacific, Ms Maya Hari.

Twitter's announcement comes a week after it reported total revenue of US$3.46 billion (S$4.81 billion) for last year, an increase of 14 per cent over the previous year. Its net profit was US$1.47 billion.

Mr Kiren Kumar, chief digital industry officer at Digital Industry Singapore, said: "Twitter's move demonstrates confidence in Singapore as a world-class engineering talent hub."

Joanna Seow