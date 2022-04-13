Twitter employees 'super stressed' over Musk board reversal

NEW YORK • Twitter employees were scheduled to have Monday off for the company's monthly "day of rest". But billionaire Elon Musk made it hard not to think about work.

Mr Musk, who disclosed this month that he had become the largest individual Twitter shareholder, backed away from a plan to join the company's board over the weekend.

Days earlier, chief executive officer Parag Agrawal had laid the groundwork for a friendly relationship by inviting Mr Musk to join the board. The company was so confident he would accept that it listed him as a board member on its investor relations website. Mr Agrawal also organised a question-and-answer session with Mr Musk and employees this week.

For some employees, the reversal signalled chaos: Mr Musk was going to keep tweeting his critiques of Twitter to his more than 80 million followers on the site, without any requirement to act in the best interests of the company. The Q&A was cancelled.

In his announcement late on Sunday, Mr Agrawal framed Mr Musk's surprise decision as good for Twitter, but warned of "distractions ahead". The whiplash is overwhelming, employees said.

The vibe among staff at Twitter is "super stressed", with employees "working together to help each other get through the week", according to some, who asked not to be named.

In recent days, Mr Musk has tweeted various product ideas - from eliminating advertising for members of Twitter's subscription service to turning part of its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter.

Without a board seat, there are no longer restrictions on how many shares he can buy, or on his tweeting; one employee expressed concern that Mr Musk was "just getting started, which is unfortunate". Multiple workers described the situation as a "sh*t show".

Some Twitter employees had mixed feelings about attending the ask-me-anything session with Mr Musk anyway. It might have clarified whether Mr Musk had plans to be friendly or hostile with his stake, but it could also have raised further questions about how to react to his whims.

"Musk's immediate chilling effect was something that bothered me significantly," Dr Rumman Chowdhury, a director on Twitter's artificial intelligence research team, posted on the social media site.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk's fans on Twitter have chimed in to be critical of the product, following his lead.

"Twitter has a beautiful culture of hilarious constructive criticism, and I saw that go silent because of his minions attacking employees," Dr Chowdhury said.

Mr Musk's sudden change of heart over the board seat also ignited speculation about his endgame. By not joining the board, Mr Musk, who owns just over 9 per cent of the company, is no longer subject to a standstill agreement that would have capped his stake at 14.9 per cent.

The decision by Mr Musk "does not bode well for Twitter" because he could increase his stake while posting increasingly antagonistic things about the platform, according to Mr Matt Navarra, a social media consultant.

"Twitter thought having (former US president Donald) Trump on the platform was tough. Elon Musk is going to be a corporate nightmare," he added.

BLOOMBERG