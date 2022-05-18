Twitter board says it plans to enforce $60.9 billion deal with Elon Musk

The board's statement comes as Mr Elon Musk appears to be maneuvering to ditch or renegotiate his offer. PHOTO: AFP
NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Twitter's board said it plans to enforce its US$44 billion (S$60.9 billion) agreement to be bought by billionaire Elon Musk, saying the transaction is in the best interest of all shareholders.

"We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement," the board said on Tuesday (May 17) in a statement to Bloomberg News.

Directors voted earlier to unanimously recommended that shareholders approve Mr Musk's US$54.20-a-share offer.

The board's statement comes as Mr Musk appears to be manoeuvring to ditch or renegotiate his offer.

Mr Musk said last week that the deal was "on hold" until he gets more information, specifically proof from Twitter that so-called spam bots make up less than 5 per cent of its users.

On Monday, Mr Musk stoked speculation that he could seek to renegotiate the takeover, saying at a tech conference in Miami that a viable deal at a lower price wouldn't be "out of the question".

Twitter has said it is committed to completing the sale.

The shares, which had dropped for seven straight trading days, closed Tuesday up 2.5 per cent to US$38.32, still well below the offer price.

