For Subscribers
Market Watch
Tussle between growth optimism, inflation fears
Market volatility expected in coming weeks as investors assess a slew of economic data.
The market is currently caught between fear over inflation and optimism about the upcoming economic recovery.
After see-sawing for much of the week, Wall Street indexes ended last Friday's session on a positive note after the latest United States employment data exceeded expectations, with first-time jobless claims falling to a new pandemic low of 406,000.
Topics: