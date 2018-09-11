TT International unit Big Box Singapore starts liquidation proceedings

SINGAPORE - Big Box Singapore (BBS), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of TT International Limited initiated creditors' voluntary liquidation proceedings on Tuesday (Sept 11).

Prior to the commencement of its liquidation, BBS's principal activities were general retail trade under the warehouse retail scheme (WRS) which included selling of goods on the ground floor of the Big Box building and operating the supermarkets in the building.

The Big Box building is an eight-storey warehouse mall in Jurong East Regional Centre owned by Big Box, a 51 per cent subsidiary of struggling mainboard-listed consumer electronics retailer TT International. It was put up for sale in May by receivers and managers of Big Box.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, TT International said: "The significant winding down of the WRS retail activities at the Big Box building as a result of the termination of the WRS have severely affected the operations of BBS."

Therefore, these have "led to the resultant cash flow constraints of BBS and currently, BBS cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business. Accordingly, the directors of BBS have decided to liquidate BBS".

Abuthahir Abdul Gafoor of AAG Corporate Advisory has been appointed provisional liquidator of BBS.

The liquidation of BBS is not expected to have any material impact on the core businesses and operations of othercore subsidiaries of the group, and will reduce the overall operational costs and expenses of the group, TT International said.

TT International shares have been voluntarily suspended since Aug 4, 2017.