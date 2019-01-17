TSMP Law Corp hires for expansion, new China desk

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based TSMP Law Corp has made new appointments as it seeks to strengthen its capabilities in transactional and litigation work as well as set up a China desk.

Veteran lawyer June Ho, previously from Wikborg Rein, joined TSMP as a partner on Jan 1, 2019. With expertise in banking and finance, corporate finance, as well as mergers and acquisitions, Ms Ho will help to expand the firm's offerings in these areas.

Joint managing partner Stefanie Yuen Thio said: "June is an old friend of the firm who has built an impressive practice in banking and finance, debt finance, and mergers and acquisitions. We look forward to leveraging on her international experience to scale up our offerings in these areas."

Meanwhile, associate director Kenneth Chua, formerly from Morgan Lewis Stamford, joined the firm on Jan 14. A litigator of eight years, Mr Chua will help grow the commercial and corporate litigation desk.

In addition, Felicia Tan, a litigator with 13 years of practice and in-house experience, will join TSMP's dispute resolution practice as director on Feb 1. Coming from Incisive Law where she leads its China group, she will work together with TSMP partners Kelvin Koh and Chee Chin Wi to boost the firm's business in China.

On Jan 1, five existing associate directors from TSMP's dispute resolution and transactional practices were promoted to equity partners. They are litigation lawyers Koong Len Sheng, Ong Pei Ching, Kishan Pillay and Kelvin Koh, and corporate lawyer Chee Chin Wi. Litigation lawyer Monisha Cheong has also been promoted to associate director.

Meawhile, founding partner Tan Bee Lian has retired on Dec 31, 2018 after over 40 years of practice. The senior partner and co-head of TSMP's project development practice, she has done work for some of Singapore's most iconic residential, commercial and industrial property projects throughout the course of her career. Jennifer Chia, who used to co-head the desk with Ms Tan, will now be leading the practice.